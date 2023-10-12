HamberMenu
Bihar train derailment live updates | Railway announces ₹10 lakh ex-gratia; high-level inquiry ordered

Relief measures were initiated immediately after the incident, with ambulances and doctors rushing to the site.

October 12, 2023 10:27 am | Updated 10:59 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Rescuers and others gather around coaches of the North-East Express passenger train that derailed late on October 11, 2023 near Raghunathpur railroad station in Buxar district, on October 12, 2023.

Rescuers and others gather around coaches of the North-East Express passenger train that derailed late on October 11, 2023 near Raghunathpur railroad station in Buxar district, on October 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Six coaches of the Assam-bound North East Superfast Express derailed in Buxar district of Bihar late on October 11, an official said.

The 23-coach train (No. 12506) left the Anand Vihar terminal in Delhi at 7.40 a.m. on October 11 and was en route to Tinsukia in Assam. The incident occurred at 9.53 p.m. near the Raghunathpur railway station.

A quick response team from the Danapur division of the East Central Railway (ECR) has rushed to the spot.

Speaking to The Hindu, Buxar District Magistrate Anshul Agarwal confirmed the casualties. According to East Central Railway (ECR) Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Birendra Kumar said that the total number of injured passengers is 30. Suvomoy Mitra, Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS)/Eastern Circle is investigating the Buxar derailment case.

  • October 12, 2023 10:53
    High-level inquiry ordered into Bihar rail accident

    The railways on October 12 ordered a high-level inquiry into the derailment of the Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express in Bihar’s Buxar district, in which four persons were killed and several people injured, officials said.

    Twenty-three coaches of the train, on the way to Assam from Delhi, derailed near the Raghunathpur station around 9.53 pm on Wednesday, they said.

    “A high-level inquiry has been ordered to investigate the reason behind the incident,” East Central Railway’s chief public relations officer Birendra Kumar said in a statement. -- PTI

  • October 12, 2023 10:45
    10 trains cancelled, 21 diverted

    Indian Railways cancelled ten trains and diverted 21 after several coaches of 12506 Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express derailed near the Raghunathpur station in Bihar’s Buxar district on October 11 killing at least four people and injuring many others.

    Buxar Superintendent of Police Manish Kumar told PTI four passengers had died in the accident. A Railway Police Force official the injured had been shifted to local hospitals.

    Those with serious injuries were rushed to AIIMS, Patna.

    Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on X “Will find the root cause of the derailment” even as he expressed condolences for the loss of lives.

    The minister said evacuation and rescue operations were completed and all coaches have been checked.

    According to a statement issued by the East Central Railway zone, trains that have been cancelled include: Patna-Puri Special (03230), Sasaram-Ara Special (03620), Bhabua Road Express Special (03617), Patna--DDU Memu Pass Spl (03203), Patna-Buxar Memu Pass Special (03375). Besides, two trains have been partially cancelled and they include: Patna-DDU Express (13209) which will run upto Ara and DDU-Patna Express (13210), which will also run upto Ara.

    Trains that have been diverted onto alternate routes include: Raxaul Antyodaya Express (15548), Dibrugarh Express (15945), Magadh Express (20802), Barauni Express (19483), Asansol SF Express (12362), Guwahati Poorvottar Sampark Kranti Express (22450), Brahmaputra Mail (15657) among others.

    The railways has also issued emergency helpline numbers for passengers. These are 9771449971 (Patna), 8905697493 (Danapur), 8306182542 (Ara), 8306182542 and 7759070004. Other helpline numbers for passengers are: New Delhi (01123341074, 9717631960), Anand Vihar Terminal (9717632791), Commercial Control Delhi Division ( 9717633779), Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction (9794849461, 8081206628), Commercial Control of Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction (8081212134), Pryagraj (0532-2408128, 0532-2407353, 0532-2408149) and Fatehpur (05180-222026, 05180-222025.

    The 23-coach 12506 North East Express had departed the Anand Vihar terminal in Delhi at 7:40 am on Wednesday for its nearly 33-hour journey to Kamakhya, about six kilometres away from Guwahati. “The train was coming at a normal speed but suddenly we heard a loud sound and a plume of smoke rose out of the train. We rushed to see what happened. We saw that the train had derailed and the AC coaches were the most damaged, Hari Pathak, a local resident said.

    Television visuals showed locals rushing to the rescue of the passengers and helping them come out of at least two toppled coaches. The visuals also showed a woman passenger in a state of shock being helped out of a coach by locals.

    Jagdishpur SDPO Rajiv Chandra Singh said electric wires and poles, and rail tracks have been damaged due to the accident. He said that while some coaches lost balance and fell, none of them overturned due to which there are less casualties.

    Chief Public Relations Officer of East Central Railway zone Birendra Kumar told PTI that the accident took place less than half an hour after the train left the Buxar station and was headed for Ara. “The derailment took place near Raghunathpur station where the train does not have a scheduled stoppage,” he said.

    Relief measures were initiated immediately after the incident, with ambulances and doctors rushing to the site.

    Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav issued a statement stating that the departments of disaster management and health have been asked to take immediate steps to ensure the quickest possible relief to as many people as possible.

    “I have also spoken to the district magistrates of Buxar and Bhojpur (where Ara is headquartered) with instructions to reach the site at the earliest and speed up relief work,” he said. -- PTI

  • October 12, 2023 10:31
    Assam monitoring situation: Himanta on Bihar train accident

    Expressing his condolences to the families of the deceased in the train mishap in Bihar, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 12 said his government is closely monitoring the situation.

    At least four passengers died and several others were injured when six coaches of the Anand Vihar-Kamakhya North East Express derailed near the Raghunathpur station in Buxar district on Wednesday night.

    “My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the quick recovery of those injured,” Sarma said in a post on X.

    In a separate post, he said that the state government is closely monitoring the situation and has established contact with local authorities as well as other agencies.

  • October 12, 2023 10:30
    Congress condoles loss of lives in Bihar’s train accident

    Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday condoled the loss of lives in the train accident in Bihar’s Buxar and demanded that accountability of the Railway Ministry and the Central government be fixed. He also urged Congress workers to provide all help to the families of the victims and those injured in the accident.

    “This is the second major derailment accident after the Balasore train accident of June 2023. Accountability of the Railway Ministry and the Central Government should be fixed,” he said in a post in Hindi on X.

    The Congress chief said the news of derailment of North East Express is very painful.

    “Many people have lost their lives and more than 100 people have been injured in this horrific accident. We express our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he said.

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also condoled the loss of lives in the derailment.

    “I express my deep condolences to the bereaved families and hope the injured an early speedy recovery. Congress workers are urged to fully cooperate with the authorities in the relief work,” he said in a post on Facebook Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said he is disturbed by the news of a tragic rail accident in Buxar.

    “I urge all INC workers to assist the authorities in the relief efforts. My sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this tragedy and I wish the wounded passengers a speedy recovery,” he said in a post on X.

    Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “Recurring train accidents and resultant death toll is yet another area of BJP govt’s glaring failure. High flying promises lie shattered”. -- PTI

  • October 12, 2023 10:16
    Nitish Kumar expresses deep grief, instructs officials to take all measures

    Leader of Opposition in Bihar legislative assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha on way to Patna AIIMS to meet the injured passengers.

    Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Kumar expressed deep grief over the train derailment incident. He instructed the officials concerned to take all measures to ensure treatment to the injured passengers.

  • October 12, 2023 10:16
    BJP chief speaks to Samrat Choudhary

    BJP President J.P.Nadda spoke to Bihar BJP State President Samrat Choudhary over phone and took the detailed report about the train derailment and directed the BJP workers to immediately cooperate for relief and rescue work at the accident site.

  • October 12, 2023 10:14
    Railway announces ex-gratia

    Railway announces ₹10 lakh each as an ex-gratia to the family members of the deceased and ₹ 50,000 each to the injured people.

  • October 12, 2023 10:12
    Bihar deputy CM speaks to Railway officials

    Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav who is currently in Kerala spoke to the officials concerned in Buxar and instructed for speedy rescue work. Being the Health Minister of the state, Mr.Yadav also instructed the health department to provide all possible support to the injured people.

