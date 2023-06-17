Shinde camp Minister gives ‘offer’ to Ajit Pawar to join Maharashtra govt.

June 17, 2023 02:36 am | Updated 02:36 am IST - Pune

The spokesperson of the ruling Shiv Sena of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde made an open offer to Leader of the Opposition and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar to “come over to their side” even as Mr. Pawar on Friday targeted the Shinde-Fadnavis government over rising incidents of communal divide and extravagant government advertisements.

Speaking at Jalgaon in north Maharashtra, Mr. Pawar, in a veiled jibe at the Shinde-BJP government, had questioned why incidents of communal nature were repeatedly occurring in Maharashtra, while alluding to the recent communal flare-up in Kolhapur.

Responding to Mr. Pawar’s suggestive allegations at the ruling government, Minister and Shinde faction spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar said: “We have great respect for Ajit Pawar. However, he, as Leader of the Opposition is a responsible leader…he should not make statements [accusing the Shinde government of being behind communal tensions] like [Thackeray camp leader] Sanjay Raut whom no one takes seriously.”

Mr. Kesarkar, a former NCP partyman himself before he joined the Shiv Sena, further said that Mr. Pawar would surely take the lead in maintaining social equilibrium and that the ruling government would only be happy if the NCP leader came over to their side.

“We will only be happy if Ajit Pawar comes over to us… he is an efficient minister. When he says something, the public take him seriously. We hope that he joins us as Maharashtra’s public should have the benefit of his capable leadership,” said Mr. Kesarkar, a key leader in the Shinde camp.

In an attempt to turn the tables on the Maha Vikas Aghadi, the Shinde camp leader said that while he was not accusing the MVA of being behind the Kolhapur violence of June 7, not a single person who pelted stones was from the district.

“If the rioters are in power, there will be no riots. I will not say that they [MVA] are behind the riots. But during the Kolhapur violence, not a single person who threw the stones was from the district. All these people came from outside. Who sent these people to Kolhapur?” asked Mr. Kesarkar.

Violence had erupted in Kolhapur after several members of right-wing Hindu groups had gathered at the city’s Shivaji Chowk on June 7 to protest against allegedly objectionable WhatsApp statuses glorifying Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb put up by some college-going youth from the minority community. The protests went out of hand, with Hindutva mobs targeting Muslim localities and pelting stones.

Speaking in Jalgaon, Mr. Pawar said that at least 10-12 incidents of communal tensions had occurred in Maharashtra in the past two-three months.

“There is strong suspicion that communal divisions are being calculatedly heightened across the State. The progressive, secular fabric of Maharashtra is being ruined because of these incidents,” said Mr. Pawar, speaking in Amalner where the NCP staged a massive show of strength.

Pressing issues

In a thinly-veiled jibe at the ruling Shinde-Fadnavis government, Mr. Pawar suggested that pressing issues like widespread unemployment, rising prices and farmer problems had been sidetracked due to heightening communal tensions ahead of the elections.

Reacting to the ‘offer’ by the ruling Shinde faction made to her cousin, NCP working president Supriya Sule praised Mr. Pawar by calling him “the Amitabh Bachchan of Maharashtra’s politics.”

“Just like how everyone wants Amitabh Bachchan in every film, Ajit dada is much sought after by everyone. So what is wrong with that?” Ms. Sule quipped.