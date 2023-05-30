MVA will contest Maharashtra assembly, Lok Sabha polls together to defeat Shiv Sena, BJP alliance, says Ajit Pawar

May 30, 2023 05:37 am | Updated 05:37 am IST - Pune

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Monday said that Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will contest the Maharashtra assembly and Lok Sabha polls together to defeat the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance. The MVA allies include the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Congress and the NCP.

Talking to the reporters in Maharashtra's Pune, Mr. Pawar said, "Our top leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have made up their mind to contest the upcoming Loksabha and Assembly election together and following our seniors we (the other leaders party workers etc) are backing it."

He said that the leaders of MVA will decide together regarding the candidate to contest the election on merit without thinking of their own party. "In any condition, MVA leaders shall sit together and decide the candidate on elective merit without thinking of their own party. We shall discuss and decide on how to increase the MLA and MP of MVA then it will be the right thing, every party is working for it," he said.

Explaining the significance of the MVA alliance, Mr. Pawar said that it is a fact that the parties in MVA can not contest and win the elections alone. Thus, to defeat the current alliance of Shivsena of Eknath Shinde and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), we have to come together and contest the election without any difference.

"It's a matter of fact that parties in MVA can not contest elections of Lok sabha and Assembly on their own. We all should accept the fact that victory is not possible by contesting alone, therefore if we want to defeat the current Shivsena of Eknath Shinde and BJP alliance then we have to be together and contest together without any difference then we would definitely win the elections," said Mr. Pawar. The Maharashtra Assembly election and the country's General election are scheduled to be held in 2024.