Sex reassignment racket busted in Assam, 7 held

Accused forced men, women to undergo surgery to become transgenders

Less than a week after a kidney trade racket was unearthed in central Assam’s Morigaon district, the police in Guwahati have busted a sex reassignment racket.

A team from an all-women police station arrested seven people on July 12 for “forcibly” converting men and women into transgenders.

This followed a complaint by a daily-wager who said he was promised a job by a group in New Delhi but ended up in a hospital for a sex reassignment surgery four months ago.

“Six of the seven arrested are women. Their identities have not been disclosed for the sake of investigation,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (women unit) Bhanita Nath said.

Police said the kingpin of the group is Pinky, based in western Assam’s Hajo, and the racket operates through an agent in Uttar Pradesh.