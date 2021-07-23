Schools in Rajasthan to reopen from August 2

Cabinet considered the opinion of medical experts in this regard

The schools in Rajasthan will reopen from August 2 following a decline in the number of infection cases. The Cabinet agreed for reopening of schools, colleges and universities at a meeting presided over by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Thursday.

Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra said after the meeting while the schools would reopen from August 2, the date for other educational institutions would be announced later along with the standard operating procedure.

The Cabinet considered the opinion of medical experts about the resumption of educational activities at the meeting and discussed the situation in other States where a similar decision had been taken after the second wave.

Official sources said a consensus emerged at the meeting that it would be appropriate to open the institutions for academic activities with adherence to the COVID protocol.

The Cabinet also took the decisions for regular appointment of computer instructors, direct recruitment of occupational therapists, utilisation of the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund and the establishment of the State Jan Aadhaar Authority.