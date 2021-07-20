Watch | Rifle Women in Kashmir

A video on the increase in female soldiers in Ganderbal district

Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district has recently seen an increase in the number of female soldiers being deployed at mobile vehicle check posts.

Known as Rifle Women, they help bridge the gap between the locals and forces in Ganderbal.

They check women passengers in vehicles that pass the check posts on the National Highway. A task that was previously conducted by female police personnel of the Jammu & Kashmir Police. The Rifle Women also help in conducting search operations.

Rifle Women were first deployed in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district in August 2020. They were assigned to check the infiltration of narcotics and weapon smuggling through women Over Ground Workers.