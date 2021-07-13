A daughter follows her father’s footsteps

Bharanikavu native lone Keralite in ‘Rifle Women’ unit deployed in Ganderbal

Growing up, Athira K. Pillai dreamed of following in her father’s footsteps and becoming a soldier.

Her cherished dream came true four years ago when she joined Assam Rifles, the oldest paramilitary force in India. Ms. Pillai, then 21-year-old, from Bharanikavu in Alappuzha left for the Northeast so excited as it was her chance to serve the nation as a servicewoman. After serving in volatile Nagaland and Manipur, she moved to conflict-ridden Jammu and Kashmir earlier this year.

She is a member of a ‘Rifle Women’ unit of the Assam Rifles being deployed in Ganderbal in the valley. The lone Keralite in the unit, Ms. Pillai works in the Information Warfare squad but often does tough soldiering. “My father Keshava Pillai served the nation as a soldier of the Assam Rifles. He died 13 years ago. I always wanted to become a soldier like my father. I love this uniform and am proud to serve my country,” says Ms. Pillai, 25, adding that her biggest strength was fearlessness.

Being part of the Information Warfare squad, she is involved in the collection of vital information along with bridging the gap by building bonds with local people especially womenfolk. “Before we came to Ganderbal, the local people had never seen women soldiers. Women and girls were so reluctant to talk. They feared us. Now the situation has changed. They have started to interact and girls are taking selfies with us. We try to alleviate the fear factor and instil confidence in the local populace. Many young girls are looking up to us for inspiration and want to dream big,” she says.

Ms. Pillai and other members of the all-women unit are regularly deployed for patrolling, while also being called to assist male soldiers during security-related operations. They help in frisking women and children, conducting cordon and search operations. "We deal with women and always act professionally with a humane touch,” she says.

The young soldier, who is married to Smitheesh Parameswaran Pillai, is planning to come home for leave next month.