Recall Lakshadweep administrator immediately, demands CPI(M) MP

Elamaram Kareem objects to beef ban order and lifting restriction on alcohol in island

Lakshadweep administrator Praful Patel’s orders banning slaughter, transportation, selling or buying beef products is a blatant onslaught on the people, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem wrote in a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind.

Mr. Kareem has demanded that Mr. Patel be immediately recalled and all the orders be rescinded.

He said Mr. Patel had passed the order without consulting the island community. He said there was no such demand from the island dwellers. “This is a blatant onslaught on the people who depends upon dairying and growing of bovine as a means of livelihood. A large section of people in the UT of Lakshadweep finds their earning from this and the same has been destroyed by the above said regulation,” Mr. Kareem said.

The CPI(M) leader also said as per the cultural and religious ethos of the island, alcohol was restricted in the island.

“But the current Administrator unilaterally lifted that restriction despite repeated requests from the people not to do so. This decision is also intended to destroy the harmony and trample the religious beliefs of the people living there.”

Mr. Patel took over the post after death of Dineshwar Sharma in December.