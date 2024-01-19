GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ram Lalla idol installed in sanctum sanctorum of Ram Temple 

Four-hour ceremony held to place idol at sanctum sanctorum amid chants of Jai Shri Ram

January 19, 2024 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees at ‘Havan Kunds’ prepared for the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple, in Ayodhya

Devotees at ‘Havan Kunds’ prepared for the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple, in Ayodhya | Photo Credit: PTI

The idol of Ram Lalla was placed in the garbha griha (sanctum sanctorum) of the Ram Mandir on Thursday amid chants of “Jai Shri Ram”. The ceremony to install the idol lasted around four hours. “The Ram Idol entered the Ram Temple located in Ayodhya after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. At 1:20 p.m., when the Yajman [host] performed the Pradhan Sankalp, the atmosphere became auspicious with the sound of vedic mantras,” said the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The Ram Lalla idol, which depicts a five-year-old Lord Ram and weighs more than 150 kg, was carved by Karnataka’s renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj. The idol will be consecrated at the Temple on January 22. 

Rituals in the run up to the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony started at the Temple complex on January 16 with Prayaschita (penance) and Karmakuti poojan. On January 20, 21 Pushpadhivas, Shayadhivas and Madhyadhivas are scheduled. The rituals are being conducted by 121 priests, with Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid, a noted priest coordinating, overseeing, and directing all proceedings of the Anushthan (rituals), while the principal priest is Lakshmikant Dixit of Kashi (Varanasi).

The Ram Temple consecration ceremony will take place on January 22 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the chief guest. More than 7,000 people, including Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will be present along with leading personalities such as politicians, industrialists, saints, and celebrities. 

Related Topics

Ayodhya Ram Temple / Ayodhya

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.