Ram Lalla idol installed in sanctum sanctorum of Ram Temple 

January 19, 2024 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - Lucknow

The idol of Ram Lalla was placed in the garbha griha (sanctum sanctorum) of the Ram Mandir on Thursday amid chants of “Jai Shri Ram”. The ceremony to install the idol lasted around four hours. “The Ram Idol entered the Ram Temple located in Ayodhya after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. At 1:20 p.m., when the Yajman [host] performed the Pradhan Sankalp, the atmosphere became auspicious with the sound of vedic mantras,” said the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The Ram Lalla idol, which depicts a five-year-old Lord Ram and weighs more than 150 kg, was carved by Karnataka’s renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj. The idol will be consecrated at the Temple on January 22.

Rituals in the run up to the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony started at the Temple complex on January 16 with Prayaschita (penance) and Karmakuti poojan. On January 20, 21 Pushpadhivas, Shayadhivas and Madhyadhivas are scheduled. The rituals are being conducted by 121 priests, with Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid, a noted priest coordinating, overseeing, and directing all proceedings of the Anushthan (rituals), while the principal priest is Lakshmikant Dixit of Kashi (Varanasi).

The Ram Temple consecration ceremony will take place on January 22 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the chief guest. More than 7,000 people, including Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will be present along with leading personalities such as politicians, industrialists, saints, and celebrities.