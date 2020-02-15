Other States

Raja condemns attack on Kanhaiya Kumar’s convoy

CPI leader writes to Nitish Kumar

CPI general secretary D. Raja has condemned the repeated attacks on Kanhaiya Kumar during his protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Bihar. In a letter to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he has demanded the immediate arrests of assailants.

On Friday, the convoy of Mr. Kanhaiya Kumar, a member of the CPI national executive and a former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union, was stoned by unknown persons in Arrah district.

The CPI said this was the eighth attack on the Jan-Gan-Man Yatra which Mr. Kanhaiya Kumar started at Bapudham,on January 30. “Some forces and miscreants opposed to this campaign are targeting Com. Kanhaiya Kumar and attacking his convoy. Yesterday’s attack was fatal; somehow our comrade has escaped,” Mr. Raja has said.

