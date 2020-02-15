Raja condemns attack on Kanhaiya Kumar’s convoy

CPI general secretary D. Raja has condemned the repeated attacks on Kanhaiya Kumar during his protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Bihar. In a letter to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he has demanded the immediate arrests of assailants.
On Friday, the convoy of Mr. Kanhaiya Kumar, a member of the CPI national executive and a former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union, was stoned by unknown persons in Arrah district.
The CPI said this was the eighth attack on the Jan-Gan-Man Yatra which Mr. Kanhaiya Kumar started at Bapudham,on January 30. “Some forces and miscreants opposed to this campaign are targeting Com. Kanhaiya Kumar and attacking his convoy. Yesterday’s attack was fatal; somehow our comrade has escaped,” Mr. Raja has said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.