Kanhaiya Kumar’s convoy attacked for the eighth time in two weeks in Bihar

Communist Party of India leader and former Jawaharlal Nehru University Student’s Union president Kanhaiya Kumar’s convoy was attacked for eighth time in two weeks of his month-long ongoing Jan Gan Man Yatra in different districts of Bihar.

A group of youths shouting slogans in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ have been pelting stones, throwing slippers, eggs, inks and engine oil at Mr. Kumar’s convoy in different places during the last two-weeks.

Mr. Kumar, alongwith Congress party MLA Shakeel Ahmed and his supporters and party leaders, had started his yatra from Bhitiharwa Gandhi Ashram in West Champaran district from January 30 and is scheduled to conclude on February 27 at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan.

Listen | Kanhaiya Kumar and the “Leningrad” of Bihar | Political Speech Tracker podcast

On Friday, a group of youths pelted stones at Mr. Kumar’s convoy when he was coming to Arrah in Bhojpur district from neighbouring Buxar district to address a public meeting there. However, no one was said to be injured in the attack. This was eighth time Mr Kumar’s convoy was attacked.

Earlier, his convoy was attacked in Gaya, Nawada, Katihar, Supaul, Begusarai, Sitamarhi, Bhagalpur and other places. At Nawada, the youths protesting his yatra threw eggs, slippers and engine oil at his convoy. At some places window screens of a vehicle accompanying Mr. Kumar’s convoy were broken and some people were injured.

However, at all places, the local police safely escorted his convoy to pass through their respective districts.