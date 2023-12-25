Poonch-Rajouri custodial deaths: police file FIR against ‘unknown’ personnel

December 25, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - New Delhi

The First Information Report (FIR) filed in the alleged custodial death in the Poonch-Rajouri sector stated that in the aftermath of the terror incident on December 21, Army troops detained a few youths for questioning and three of them succumbed to injuries and “as such a cognizable offence under section 302 of IPC is made out”.

The FIR has been filed by the Surankote police station against “unknown” accused persons. Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertains to murder.

The FIR accessed by The Hindu said that at about 5.25 p.m. on December 22, based on “information made available to this police station in the aftermath of the terror incident near DKG (Dera ki Gali) on 21-12-2023, army troops were carrying out searches in the general areas of Topi Peer, Sawni and Buffliaz to locate the terrorists who escaped after the attack. During such searches army troops detained a few local youths for questioning.”

It added that three of them — Safeer Hussain, Mohd Showkat and Shabir Ahmad, all residents of Topi Buffliaz, Tehsil Surankote — have succumbed to the injuries.

“As such a cognizable offence under section 302 of IPC is made out. On this information instant case stands registered. As the instant case is of special nature which is 3rd of its kind from the said village and 3rd of its kind during the current year, whereas 41st case of special nature of current year, Special report-A will be submitted separately and investigation taken up,” the FIR said.

‘A professional force’

The lone Gujjar MP in Jammu and Kashmir said on Monday that the cause of death of the three men who were alleged to have been killed in Army’s custody on December 22 will be known after the enquiry is concluded.

Gulam Ali, who was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2022, said that the Indian Army is a professional force.

“The Union Territory administration has announced compensation and jobs to the next of kin of the deceased. We have a professional army, they oblige human rights, they have said they will cooperate in enquiry. Poonch-Rajouri has a tough terrain,” he added.

The three men, along with five others belonging to the tribal Gujjar Bakkarwal community who were picked up by the army for questioning after an army convoy was ambushed by terrorists on December 21, were found dead with multiple injuries.

A 29-second video, where Army jawans are seen stripping the three men and pouring chilly powder on them, circulated on social media and led to public outrage.

Internet services have been suspended in Poonch-Rajouri for the past four days while security forces conducted search operations to locate and identify the terrorists involved in killing the four soldiers.

Soldiers laid to rest

Meanwhile, the four soldiers were cremated with honours at their native places.

The mortal remains of Naik Birendra Singh and Rifleman Gautam Kumar, residents of Chamoli and Kotdwar in Uttarakhand, arrived at the Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun on Monday. Last respects to the departed were given in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. After the solemn ceremony, the remains were flown to their native places for the last rites.

Dalvir Singh, a local from Chamoli, said that Naik Birendra Singh is survived by his wife and two daughters. “Initially there was confusion that last rites will be held in Rajouri but today the cremation took place in the presence of family members and army officers. No one else was present at the cremation,” the neighbour of the fallen soldier said. He added that Singh joined the army in 2010.

Naik Karan Kumar from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh and Rifleman Chandan Kumar from Nawada in Bihar were also laid to rest.