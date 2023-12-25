Three officers in Poonch area attached as Army probes three civilian deaths

December 25, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Three officers, including the Brigadier in-charge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, have been sidestepped and attached with the local unit pending inquiry, over the deaths of three civilians in the district on December 22. The J&K Police have already registered a murder case against unidentified persons over the deaths.

Amid the prevailing tension, Army Chief General Manoj Pande visited Poonch sector on Monday, and was given an update on the prevalent security situation.

The three officers have been “attached as per procedure” while an Army inquiry is under way into the incident, two sources independently confirmed. All three were attached to the Nagrota-based 16 Corps, another source stated.

The officers include the Brigade Commander, as well as the Commanding Officer and the Second-in-Command of the unit concerned, it has been learnt. “Attachment” effectively means being sidestepped from the appointment to ensure an impartial probe.

Meanwhile, a search operation to nab those responsible for firing on the Army vehicles is still on. Eight men from the tribal Gujjar Bakkarwal community were detained by the Army following an attack on two vehicles carrying troops around 3:45 p.m. on December 21 in Poonch-Rajouri area, which resulted in the deaths of four soldiers. They have ben identified as Naik Birendra Singh, Naik Karan Kumar, rifleman Chandan Kumar and rifleman Gautam Kumar. The troops were heading to an operational area at Thanamandi in Rajouri where an encounter was on since the night of December 20.

A 29-second video that went viral on social media showed persons, believed to be Army personnel, stripping three men and sprinkling chilli powder on them. The J&K Police registered a First Information Report on Sunday at Surankote police station after the three were found dead with multiple injuries.

On the Army Chief’s visit, the Army said on social media platform X, “Chief of Army Staff interacted with commanders on ground, exhorted them to conduct operations in the most professional manner and remain resolute and steadfast against all challenges.”