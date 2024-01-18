GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM Modi to lay foundation stones of 8 AMRUT projects in Maharashtra on January 19

He will also dedicate more than 90,000 houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban)

January 18, 2024 06:39 am | Updated 06:39 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate or lay the foundation stones of several development projects at Solapur in Maharashtra on January 19, an official release said here.

At a public program to be held around 10.45 a.m. in the southern Maharashtra city, he will lay the foundation stones of eight AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) projects in the state worth around ₹2,000 crore, it said.

He will also dedicate more than 90,000 houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

Further, the PM will also dedicate 15,000 houses of the Raynagar Housing Society in Solapur whose beneficiaries include thousands of handloom workers, vendors, powerloom workers, rag pickers, Bidi workers and drivers, among others.

Mr. Modi will also kickstart the distribution of the first and second instalments to 10,000 beneficiaries of PM-SVANIDHI in Maharashtra during the programme.

