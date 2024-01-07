AMRUT scheme funds will help improve water supply in Vizianagaram, says Minister

January 07, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana on January 7 (Sunday) said that the sanctioning of ₹62 crore under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme will ensure improved water supply to all areas of Vizianagaram city and its outskirts.

Water pipelines would be laid from Mushidivada in Visakhapatnam district to Vizianagaram, the Minister said after inaugurating a water tank built at a cost of ₹2 crore at Dharmapuri in the 30th ward of Vizianagaram. Deputy Speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy was also present.

Mr. Satyanarayana said that “real development” was taking place in Vizianagaram under the YSRCP rule and urged the people to vote for the YSRCP in forthcoming elections.

Mr. Veerabhadra Swamy said that the newly constructed tank would ensure water supply daily.

YSRCP MLC Penumatsa Suresh Babu said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was adopting a balanced approach by giving equal priority to development and welfare activities.

Vizianagaram Mayor V. Vijaya Lakshmi, Deputy Mayor K. Sravani and 30th ward corporator P. Ganapati Rao also spoke. Municipal Commissioner R. Sriramulu Naidu, public health department Superintending Engineer P. Ganapati Rao, Vasant Vihar Regency Colony president Challa Sugunakara Rao and others were present.