PDP youth leader Waheed Para granted bail in ‘terror-link’ case by NIA court

PDP youth president Waheed Para was on Saturday granted bail by an NIA court here after remaining in custody for one-and-a-half month for his alleged links with terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen.
Para, who recently won district development council (DDC) elections from his home town Pulwama district of south Kashmir, was produced in the NIA court, which granted him the relief on a surety of ₹1 lakh, officials said.
He was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on November 25 last year, a few days after filing nomination papers as a People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) candidate.
The NIA had said Para was arrested in connection with the Naveed Babu-Davinder Singh case for supporting Hizbul Mujahideen in conspiracy with the other accused persons, a charge denied by PDP which had termed his arrest as “ “politically motivated”.
Mr. Para was considered to be a key motivator for youth to join mainstream politics in Pulwama and adjoining Shopian district of south Kashmir when militancy was raising its head there again.
As secretary of J&K Sports Council from 2016 to 2018, Para played a major role in organising sporting events in nook and corner of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state which included the Ladakh region.
