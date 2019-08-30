Pak Sikh girl conversion: Amarinder asks Imran to take action

A day after reports of an alleged incident of a Sikh girl being kidnapped and forced to convert to Islam in Pakistan, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh asked Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to take a firm action against the perpetrators

Capt. Amarinder also urged the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take up the issue with his Pakistani counterpart.

Capt. Amarinder Singh on Friday took to Twitter, saying “Shocking incident of a Sikh girl being kidnapped & forced to convert to Islam in Nankana Sahib, Pakistan. Call upon @ImranKhanPTI to take firm and immediate action against the perpetrators. Request @DrS Jaishankar to strongly take up the issue with his counterpart at the earliest,”

Mr. Singh tagged a video, which showed the girl’s family claiming that she was kidnapped and forcibly converted to Islam in Nankana Sahib.

Sukhbir expresses concern

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal expressed serious concern over the safety of minorities in Pakistan in the backdrop of the incident.

“Safety of minorities has become a big issue in Pakistan. Minorities are not feeling safe in Pakistan, especially Sikhs. The incident of abducting and forcibly converting a Sikh girl is atrocious. Strict action should be taken against those who are involved,” he said.