GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

No factions in Trinamool Congress, says Abhishek Banerjee

Differences in our approach do not imply personal or political disagreements with Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee said

February 10, 2024 10:11 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - Kolkata

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh
A file photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. 

A file photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.  | Photo Credit: PTI

Amidst the ongoing speculation of differences in its top leadership, Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday said that there were no factions in the party. 

ALSO READ
Abhishek’s absence at Trinamool’s dharna sparks speculation

“There are no factions in the Trinamool Congress. Differences in our approach do not imply personal or political disagreements with Smt. Mamata Banerjee,” the Trinamool Congress posted on social media quoting Mr. Banerjee.

Difference between the two time Diamond Harbour and party chairperson Mamata Banerjee have emerged on various issues including the recent protests relating to release of central funds and retirement age in politics.  Mr. Banerjee had stayed away from the ongoing protests at Kolkata’s Red Road against delay in release of Central funds to key schemes. While the Chief Minister favours the old guard in the party her nephew wants to give responsibilities to newcomers in the party. 

During the day, Ghatal MP Dipak Adhikari alias Dev met Abhishek Banerjee at his office in south Kolkata. The two-time Ghatal MP has been sounding a discordant note over the past few days and speculations are going round whether the actor turned politician will contest Lok Sabha polls or not. After meeting the Trinamool Congress general secretary, the MP went to meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. 

“Even if I try to leave politics, politics will not leave me,” the MP from Ghatal said, indicating reconciliation with the party leadership.

Related Topics

West Bengal / political development / All India Trinamool Congress

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.