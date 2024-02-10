No factions in Trinamool Congress, says Abhishek Banerjee

February 10, 2024 10:11 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - Kolkata

Amidst the ongoing speculation of differences in its top leadership, Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday said that there were no factions in the party.

“There are no factions in the Trinamool Congress. Differences in our approach do not imply personal or political disagreements with Smt. Mamata Banerjee,” the Trinamool Congress posted on social media quoting Mr. Banerjee.

Difference between the two time Diamond Harbour and party chairperson Mamata Banerjee have emerged on various issues including the recent protests relating to release of central funds and retirement age in politics. Mr. Banerjee had stayed away from the ongoing protests at Kolkata’s Red Road against delay in release of Central funds to key schemes. While the Chief Minister favours the old guard in the party her nephew wants to give responsibilities to newcomers in the party.

During the day, Ghatal MP Dipak Adhikari alias Dev met Abhishek Banerjee at his office in south Kolkata. The two-time Ghatal MP has been sounding a discordant note over the past few days and speculations are going round whether the actor turned politician will contest Lok Sabha polls or not. After meeting the Trinamool Congress general secretary, the MP went to meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“Even if I try to leave politics, politics will not leave me,” the MP from Ghatal said, indicating reconciliation with the party leadership.