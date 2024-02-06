Abhishek’s absence at Trinamool’s dharna sparks speculation

February 06, 2024 04:22 am | Updated 04:22 am IST - Kolkata

The absence of Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee at the party’s ongoing dharna in Kolkata’s Red Road has sparked speculations among certain sections of the party. The dharna began on February 2 and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was present at the gathering for the two days before she asked her party’s women, youth and other wings to take control of protest organised to highlight the Union government’s delay in paying wages to the MGNREGA beneficiaries

The highpoint of the protest was on February 3, when the Chief Minister announced that her government would pay the pending wages to about 21 lakh MGNREGA workers on February 21. The Centre has stopped funds to West Bengal under MGNREGA under Section 27 of the Act on account of corruption in the implementation of the scheme. The protest is going to continue till February 13 and the Diamond Harbour MP is conspicuous by his absence.

In October 2023, the Trinamool Congress general secretary held protests in Delhi and outside Raj Bhawan in Kolkata on the issue of denial of MGNEGA wages to workers in West Bengal. Mr. Banerjee had time and again emphasised that if people of the State support him, he will get the State’s dues from the Centre. While there are murmurs in the Trinamool Congress about the second in command, Sayani Ghosh, the head of the youth wing of the party said that Abhishek Banerjee was in Delhi and his absence is not a big issue. One of the cousins of Mr. Banerjee on Monday posted on social media that deserving are not getting opportunities while those with no abilities are being promoted.

Meanwhile, as political activities are gathering pace ahead of Lok Sabha polls Mr. Banerjee has largely confined himself to his Diamond Harbour constituency. Differences between him and the party chairperson as far as a retirement age in politics is concerned. Mr. Banerjee is in favour of young faces while his aunt and party chairperson seems to be favouring old guards. The differences are likely to play during selection of candidates of Trinamool Congress in the Lok Sabha polls.