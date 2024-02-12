GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nitish Kumar-led NDA govt wins trust vote in Bihar Assembly

A total of 129 members of the Bihar Assembly voted in favour of Nitish Kumar’s government

February 12, 2024 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - Patna

PTI
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar waves to the media ahead of the floor test to prove his Government’s majority in Bihar Legislative Assembly at the Vidhan Bhawan in Patna on February 12, 2024.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar waves to the media ahead of the floor test to prove his Government’s majority in Bihar Legislative Assembly at the Vidhan Bhawan in Patna on February 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The newly formed NDA Government in Bihar won the trust vote in the Bihar State Assembly on February 12, amid a walkout by members of the Mahagathbandhan.

In the 243-strong Assembly, a total of 129 members voted in favour of the motion of confidence.

Deputy Speaker Maheshwar Hazari was in the Chair when the voting took place. Mr. Hazari ordered a headcount after having declared the motion as passed through voice vote, following a request from State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, which was seconded by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Mr. Kumar had recently dumped the Mahagathbandhan, of which the RJD was a key constituent, and returned to the NDA fold to form the government with support of the BJP.

ALSO READ
Changing partners: On Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his recurrent political somersaults  

Earlier, taking part in the debate on the motion, the JD(U) chief alleged that the RJD indulged in corrupt practices during the party’s rule in the State, and the new NDA-led Government will initiate a probe into it.

Mr. Kumar also claimed that during RJD's tenure, several communal riots took place in Bihar. "There was no law and order. The RJD indulged in corrupt practices during its rule (before 2005)... I will get these probed,” he said.

Speaking in the assembly, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said he always considered Mr. Kumar to be a “father figure”, and wondered what forced him to ditch their alliance and return to the NDA.

“I always considered Nitish Kumar as 'Dashrath' (character from the epic ‘Ramayan’). I don't know what reasons forced him to ditch the Mahagathbandhan,” the former deputy CM said.

Bihar / political development / state politics / politics (general) / Janata Dal (United) / Bharatiya Janata Party / Rashtriya Janata Dal

