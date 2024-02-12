GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Bihar Floor Test LIVE Updates: Nitish Kumar-led NDA set to face trust-vote in Assembly

Political parties in the State kept busy on the eve of the floor test trying to keep their flock together

February 12, 2024 08:47 am | Updated 08:51 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs arrive at State Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha's residence on the eve of the floor testing of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, in Patna on Sunday.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs arrive at State Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha's residence on the eve of the floor testing of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, in Patna on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ANI

With Nitish Kumar-led NDA all set to face a crucial floor test in Bihar, political parties have huddled together in Patna. 

All 79 MLAs of the Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have been camping at the residence of former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. On Sunday evening, 16 of the 19 MLAs of the Congress also went directly to Mr. Yadav’s residence, along with 16 MLAs from the Left. 

Also Read | All eyes on Manjhi's four MLAs ahead of Bihar Assembly floor test

The BJP MLAs, who were camping at a resort in Bodh Gaya, also returned to Patna. They were taken to the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha. Late in the evening, the 45 MLAs of the Janata Dal(United) were asked to gather at the official residence of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Choudhary for a Legislature Party meeting led by Mr. Kumar. 

The Speaker had earlier said that he would not step down before the floor test.

Also Read | Ahead of trust vote, Bihar politics abuzz with rumours of cross-voting, shaky allegiances

The no-confidence motion is likely to be taken up soon after the Governor’s Address to a joint sitting of of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and the Bihar Legislative Council.

The total strength of the Bihar Assembly is 243 and a party or alliance needs the support of at least 122 MLAs to prove its majority. 

Follow Live Updates:

    Bihar / state politics / Bharatiya Janata Party / Janata Dal (United) / Rashtriya Janata Dal / Indian National Congress

