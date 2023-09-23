HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

NIA arrests one accused in Manipur transnational conspiracy case

Myanmar-based leaders of insurgent groups and proscribed terror outfits were ‘collecting arms, ammunition and explosives by unlawful means, including plunder and pillage of government facilities’, the agency alleges

September 23, 2023 05:10 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Devesh K Pandey
Devesh K. Pandey
A view of National Investigation Agency (NIA), in New Delhi. File

A view of National Investigation Agency (NIA), in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a person on the charge of his alleged involvement in a transnational conspiracy by a Myanmar-based leadership of terror outfits to wage a war against the Indian government by exploiting the current ethnic unrest in Manipur.

The accused, identified as Moirangthem Anand Singh, had been booked in a case registered suo moto by the NIA on July 19, 2023.

The agency alleged that Myanmar-based leaders of insurgent groups and proscribed terrorist organisations were recruiting over ground workers (OGW), cadre, and sympathisers to augment their strength for carrying out attacks on security forces and opponent ethnic groups.

“And for this purpose, the aforementioned leadership are collecting arms, ammunition and explosives by unlawful means, including plunder and pillage of government facilities and resources,” the NIA said.

The accused, arrested in Imphal on Friday, was brought to Delhi and produced before the designated court on Saturday. The court remanded him to the NIA’s custody for five days.

Related Topics

Manipur

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.