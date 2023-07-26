HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Manipur conflict: What would it take to restore normalcy? | In Focus podcast

As the violence in Manipur continues to escalate, Rahul Karmakar takes us through the current unfolding scenario.

July 26, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST

G Sampath
G. Sampath
Guwahati, July 21 (ANI): Members of the Assam Mahila Congress stage a protest over the viral video of two women and the ongoing violence in the north-eastern state of Manipur, in Guwahati on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Guwahati, July 21 (ANI): Members of the Assam Mahila Congress stage a protest over the viral video of two women and the ongoing violence in the north-eastern state of Manipur, in Guwahati on Friday. (ANI Photo) | Photo Credit: ANI

There has been extreme civil strife in Manipur for nearly three months. Two major ethnic groups – the Valley-dwelling Meiteis and the hill-dwelling Kukis – seem to have completely lost even the bare minimum of mutual trust essential to co-exist peacefully. The barbaric sexual assault of Kuki-Zomi women on May 4, a viral video of which emerged recently, brought to national consciousness the depth, scale and toxicity of the violence in Manipur.

While the state government has failed to ensure basic law and order, the larger question remains: is the problem purely one of law and order any longer? Can peace be restored without addressing the underlying ethnic tensions? Is the internet ban – slightly loosened -- helping or making things worse? What has been the fallout of this ethnic conflict in neighbouring states?

Guest: Rahul Karmakar, The Hindu’s North-East correspondent.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

Listen to more In Focus podcasts:

Related Topics

The Hindu Podcasts / In Focus Podcast / Manipur

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.