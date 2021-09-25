Other States

NCPCR writes to Rajasthan CM over marriage registration bill, says it “legitimises” child marriage

The NCPCR has asked the government to reconsider the bill and review it in accordance with the law and welfare of the children in the State.   | Photo Credit: Twitter/@NCPCR_

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has written to the Rajasthan Chief Minister’s office expressing apprehensions over the Registration of Marriages (Amendment) Bill, 2021, saying it “legitimises” child marriages.

The NCPCR, in its letter, said Section 8 of the amendment bill provides for registration of child marriages through marriage registration officers of the place where they have been residing for more than 30 days.

The commission feared the enactment of the bill may have a serious impact on the physical, psychological, and social state of minors, and their education.

It asked the government to reconsider the bill and review it in accordance with the law and welfare of the children in the State.

“The bill … states that the marriage between the bridegroom who has not completed 21 years and the bride who has not completed 18 years of age could be registered by the parents or guardians within the 30 days of the marriage,” the NCPCR said in the letter on Friday.

The commission said the bill “legitimises” child marriages in Rajasthan.

The Rajasthan Assembly had last week passed the bill amending a 2009 Act.

The bill has fomented considerable controversy, eliciting a public interest litigation over the legitimacy of the said section.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 25, 2021 4:12:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/ncpcr-writes-to-rajasthan-cm-over-marriage-registration-bill-says-it-legitimises-child-marriage/article36665269.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY