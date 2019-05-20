More support for Amarinder as tension simmers with Sidhu

Punjab Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot on Monday asked Navjot Singh Sidhu to resign from the State Cabinet if he cannot work with Amarinder Singh, a day after the Chief Minister accused the cricketer-turned-politician of “damaging” the Congress just before polls.

As the tension between Amarinder Singh and his Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu continues to simmer, more Ministers have come out in support of the Chief Minister.

Amarinder Singh had on Sunday lashed out at the Punjab Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister for his comments against him and the Congress leadership in the State claiming that Mr. Sidhu was perhaps “ambitious” and “wants to be the Chief Minister.”

Following State Health Minister Brahm Mohindra backing the Chief minister, Forest Minister Dharamsot told reporters here on Monday that Mr. Sidhu’s recent remarks were “against party discipline” and one that could “harm the party”.

“Sidhu’s remarks came at a time when entire Congress was unitedly fighting to ensure that the party wins all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab. The party high command should take notice of his comments. If Sidhu thinks he cannot work with Capt. Amarinder ji, then he should resign immediately,” Mr. Dharamsot said.

‘High ambitions’

“I think his ambitions are very high and he remains dis-satisfied wherever he goes. When he was in the BJP, he was not satisfied there. Today, he may be eyeing the Chief Minister’s post, tomorrow even Prime Minister’s chair may not satisfy him. So, wherever he goes, he has problems,” he added.

Mr. Dharamsot said the Congress gave more to Mr. Sidhu than he deserved and that he should not hanker for posts and berths.