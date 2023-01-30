Modi, Shah, Doval won’t understand the pain inflicted by violence: Rahul Gandhi

January 30, 2023 04:19 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Braving a heavy spell of snowfall, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday made the concluding speech of his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar, which was also attended by Opposition parties, and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval would not understand the pain inflicted by violence.

Recounting incidents from the past, when violence consumed the lives of his grandmother Indira Gandhi and father Rajiv Gandhi, at the Sher-i-Kashmir stadium here, Mr. Gandhi said, “Those who stoke violence won’t understand the pain it inflicts, nor those who have not suffered it. PM Modi, Amit Shah and Ajit Doval can’t understand the pain inflicted by violence but I can relate to the families of the Pulwama attack victims, with the hundreds of families of Kashmiris and of the security forces.”

Refusing an umbrella in spite of heavy snowfall, Mr. Gandhi said he was warned of grenade attacks during the Kashmir leg of the yatra by the security agencies. “I chose to give a chance to those who wanted to turn the colour of my white T-shirt red. Instead, people of Kashmir came to me with affection and love, with tears in their eyes. People, young and old, accepted me and hugged me,” he said.

Mr. Gandhi also made an appeal for an end to violence in Kashmir. “The yatra’s goal in Kashmir is also to put an end to the phone calls made to the families of victims of violence. No mother, child or sister should receive such calls,” he said.

Mr. Gandhi said he felt like going home to Kashmir, where “ kashmiriyat”, the Hindu idea of “ shunita” and the Islamic idea of “ fanna” have had deep relations for years. “We have similar examples of kashmiriyat in the other parts of the country with different names,” he added.

He reiterated that the yatra was meant for the people of the country and was an attempt to stand up against the ideology that is “out to break the foundations of this country”. “If we stand with love and not hate, we will be successful. The BJP has shown us a way of living and we showed India’s way of living, steeped in love, diversity, harmony and brotherhood,” he added.

Heavy snowfall that started on Sunday night and continued on Monday, resulted in the closure of roads in the Valley, and impacted the grand finale of the yatra, with not many people turning up. The Congress was forced to cut short the closing ceremony. Sources said many opposition leaders, travelling by air, could not make it to the venue due to the cancellations at the Srinagar airport.

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah, and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti, also spoke on the occasion.

Mr. Kharge praised the people of Kashmir for their warm response and said they were “more liberal and accommodative”. “Speaking in snow is a unique experience for us. People have braved it all during the yatra. Rahul has proven that he can join people from Kanyakumari to Kashmir,” he said.

Ms. Gandhi said her brother walked for four to five months from Kanyakumari and managed to have people come out on their own and join him. “This is because there still remains a passion in this country — for the county, for this land, for its diversity — that resides in the hearts of all Indians,” she said.

Ms. Gandhi said her brother had a unique feeling of going home in Kashmir. “He said his family members are waiting for him. They come and hug him with tears in their eyes and their pain and emotions are entering his own heart,” she said.

Ms. Mufti made a passionate appeal to Mr. Gandhi to address Kashmir’s problems. “Rahul, you said you have come to Kashmir, your home. It’s your home. I hope what the Godse ideology snatched from J&K, from this nation, will be restored. Gandhi ji said he can see a ray of hope in J&K. Today, the nation can see a ray of hope in Rahul Gandhi,” she said.

Terming the yatra “successful”, Mr. Abdullah said, “The nation needed this. It has proven that there are people who like BJP and there are people who want a new government except BJP, who want harmony and want to live in peace and love with each other, something which the BJP can’t give.”

Earlier in the day, Mr. Gandhi hoisted the Tricolour at the yatra camp site in Panthachowk and Mr. Kharge did the same at the Congress office in Srinagar. The Gandhis were also enjoying the snowfall, throwing snowballs at each other playfully.