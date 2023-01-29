HamberMenu
Rahul’s historic Tiranga unfurling comes amid complete betrayal by BJP: Mehbooba Mufti 

Mehbooba Mufti said the assurances given by the Indian Constitution have been demolished by BJP in a “complete betrayal”

January 29, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Srinagar

The Hindu Bureau
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti. File

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said the assurances given by the Indian Constitution have been demolished by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a “complete betrayal”, while referring to the unfurling of the Tricolour by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at historic Lal Chowk.    

“Today history stands witness as RG (Rahul Gandhi) unfurled the flag albeit under completely different circumstances at a time when J&K has been turned into a military garrison. Assurances given by Indian constitution have been demolished by BJP and is a complete betrayal,” Ms. Mufti said, as she posted a series of tweets on Mr. Gandhi’s unfurling of the Tricolour on Sunday morning on the culmination of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. 

She said in 1948 when Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru first unfurled Tiranga in Kashmir amongst a sea of people, it was a momentous occasion marked by celebrations. “People of J&K had successfully fought off invaders by pushing them back and thus began a new relationship with India based on mutual trust and respect,” she said.

She said the BJP claims to have resolved the Kashmir issue by the unconstitutional abrogation of Article 370. “Not only have they failed to address the issue but also gifted 2000 square km of our territory to China,” Ms. Mufti said.

