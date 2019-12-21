Minor raped in Tripura

Police on Saturday arrested 27-year-old Abdul Khalek alias Joy, the key accused in the rape of a 15-year-old minor girl from Sonamura under Sepahijala district. The victim’s condition, who is currently undergoing treatment at GBP Hospital, remained critical, doctors said. Search was on to nab other accused persons, said the police.

A senior police officer of Sepahijala district said Abdul Khalek raped the girl and gang rape was not involved. The vehicle used in the crime has been seized, he added.

Khalek, who used to work in Saudi Arabia, recently returned home.

The 15-year-old girl studying in Class IX was abducted on Friday afternoon while returning home from school. The culprits pushed her inside a private vehicle and took her to a distant location where she was raped.

The accused later deserted her near a graveyard. Locals, who found her in an unconscious state, rushed her to a hospital from where she was shifted to GBP Hospital in Agartala.

The police started their investigation after the victim’s father, a daily wage earner, lodged a complaint with the police station at Sonamura.