Other States

Minor raped in Tripura

more-in

Police said they have arrested 27 year old Abdul Khalek alias Joy who allegedly planned the abduction and rape of the girl in connivance with other criminals.

Police on Saturday arrested 27-year-old Abdul Khalek alias Joy, the key accused in the rape of a 15-year-old minor girl from Sonamura under Sepahijala district. The victim’s condition, who is currently undergoing treatment at GBP Hospital, remained critical, doctors said. Search was on to nab other accused persons, said the police.

Police said they have arrested 27 year old Abdul Khalek alias Joy who allegedly planned the abduction and rape of the girl in connivance with other criminals. Search was on to nab other accused persons, they added.

A senior police officer of Sepahijala district said Abdul Khalek raped the girl and gang rape was not involved. The vehicle used in the crime has been seized, he added.

Khalek, who used to work in Saudi Arabia, recently returned home.

The 15-year-old girl studying in Class IX was abducted on Friday afternoon while returning home from school. The culprits pushed her inside a private vehicle and took her to a distant location where she was raped.

The accused later deserted her near a graveyard. Locals, who found her in an unconscious state, rushed her to a hospital from where she was shifted to GBP Hospital in Agartala.

The police started their investigation after the victim’s father, a daily wage earner, lodged a complaint with the police station at Sonamura.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Tripura
sexual assault & rape
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 21, 2019 10:11:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/minor-raped-in-tripura/article30368490.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY