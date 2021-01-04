Other States

Mayawati condoles loss of lives in roof collapse at Muradnagar cremation ground

Rescue operation carried out by NDRF personnel after the complex roof of a crematorium collapsed due to heavy rain, at Muradnagar in Ghaziabad.   | Photo Credit: PTI

BSP chief Mayawati on Monday condoled the death of people in the roof collapse at a cremation ground in Uttar Pradesh's Muradnagar, and demanded that the State government give stringent punishment to the guilty after conducting a timely probe.

Twenty-four people, most of them attending a funeral, were killed and 17 others injured when the roof collapsed on Sunday.

In a tweet in Hindi, she. Mayawati said, “The death of around two dozen people in a roof collapse at a cremation ground in Muradnagar in Ghaziabad is painful and saddening. The UP Government should conduct a timely and genuine probe, and the guilty persons should be given string punishment. In other words, no one should be shielded, and the aggrieved families should be given appropriate financial assistance.”

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 4, 2021 2:17:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/mayawati-condoles-loss-of-lives-in-roof-collapse-at-muradnagar-cremation-ground/article33492029.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY