Maratha quota stir: Activist Jarange Patil announces statewide tour from November 15

November 09, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Pune

Maintaining a vice-like grip on the Eknath Shinde-led government, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Thursday announced a nine-day statewide tour from November 15 onwards while urging CM Shinde to expedite the process of giving other backward class (OBC) certificates to all Marathas in Maharashtra.

Speaking at Galaxy Hospital in Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad) where he is currently convalescing, Mr. Jarange Patil refuted allegations made by Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal (of the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction) and other OBC leaders that fake OBC Kunbi caste certificates are being issued to the Marathas.

“Marathas are not being given fake OBC Kunbi certificates…No matter how hard we have tried to make him understand, Bhujbal has refused to do so. Proofs of Marathas having been Kunbi OBCs are being found, but he [Mr. Bhujbal] refuses to acknowledge it,” rued the activist, who has kept the Maharashtra government on edge with his two hunger strikes, first in September, and then in October-November.

Mr. Bhujbal’s repeated statements against Mr. Jarange Patil’s demand that the Marathas be given Kunbi OBC certificates coupled with his allegations that there was a plan to elbow out the OBCs from their existing reservation benefits have resulted in friction among the ruling tripartite ‘Mahayuti’ alliance, with CM Shinde urging restraint on his cabinet ministers until the quota impasse was resolved.

Speaking in Pune today, Deputy CM and State Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis said it was everybody’s responsibility to ensure that Maharashtra’s social fabric was “not disturbed.”

“CM Shinde has clearly said the government is committed towards giving Marathas a reservation. The process towards achieving this has already begun and what legal time that is needed to complete this process must be granted the government,” he said.

Stating that the CM had urged the OBC community not to believe in rumours, Mr. Fadnavis said that leaders of every party as well as social organisations must strive to keep the peace between the two communities by not making provocative statements.

Meanwhile, Mr. Jarange Patil said he would commence his Maharashtra tour to seek the blessings of the Maratha community from Kolhapur on November 15 and end it in Shevgaon (in Ahmednagar district) on November 23.

Urging Marathas of all social and economic strata to remain united till the government delivered a quota, the activist called upon his supporters “not to take a single paisa” from anyone in the name of the Maratha quota agitation.

“This agitation is for seeking justice for the poor of the Maratha community. If anyone takes money, the community will not forgive him,” he warned.

He said that in the event the government failed to meet his December 24 ‘ultimatum’ to give a quota for the Marathas, then the community should be prepared to handle the matter.

“We should all gear up for the day and remain united and be on the alert. This is a battle for the future of 5-6 crore Marathas. We must support each other ahead of December 24,” Mr. Jarange Patil exhorted.