OBCs receiving ‘excessive benefits’ from reservation, says activist Jarange Patil

October 18, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Mumbai

Manoj Jarange Patil, the activist advocating for Maratha quota, on October 18 alleged that Other Backward Classes (OBC) are receiving ‘excessive benefits’ from the reservation system. He added that the Maratha community in the State should receive the quota benefits as originally recommended by the Mandal Commission for the backward classes.

The 40-year-old activist, who recently brought the Maratha quota issue to the forefront in the State by staging a hunger strike in Jalna district, was in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Mr. Jarange Patil has set a 40-day deadline for the Eknath Shinde-led government to take steps towards implementing reservations for the Maratha community.

“The government established the Mandal Commission and set the reservation limit at 14%. How was the limit later increased to 30 to 32%? If Marathas are included in the OBCs, it wouldn’t affect their quota,” Mr. Jarange Patil said.

He alleged that in the past, other communities added to the reservation list did not have to provide various documents papers. “But when it comes to the Marathas, they are asked to submit numerous documents in order to get the reservation benefits. The OBCs are getting excessive benefits of reservation,” he said.

He asserted that all Marathas are Kunbis, primarily engaged in agriculture and in the Vidarbha region, the Kunbi community enjoys reservation benefits. “I demand that the government issue Kunbi certificates to all Marathas in the State,” Mr. Jarange Patil added.

Last week, he threatened to intensify his agitation after October 24 if the Maharashtra government fails to provide reservation to the community in jobs and education. The activist had set a 40-day deadline for the State government to take steps to implement reservation for the community. On Saturday, he reminded the State government about the deadline, which ends on October 24.

He said he would address the community on October 22 to explain the course of action after October 24 if the demand is not fulfilled.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule stated that any decision made by the State government concerning Maratha reservation will be agreeable to Mr. Jarange Patil, while also taking into account the impact on other sections of society.

He alleged that the Maratha community lost its reservation due to the “incompetency” of former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.