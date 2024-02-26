Manoj Jarange, others booked for illegal protests seeking Maratha quota under OBC category

February 26, 2024 06:02 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - Mumbai

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has been booked in two cases after his supporters staged demonstrations without permission and blocked roads at two different locations in Beed district of Maharashtra, police said on February 26.

In both instances, Mr. Jarange was not present at the spots but cases were registered against him because protesters took to the streets on his appeal, an official said.

About 80 people were booked on charges of unlawful assembly, disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant, wrongful restraint, and section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

The protests were held on February 24 at Jatnandur Phata in Shirur village and on Beed-Ahmed Nagar Road in Patoda in Beed district wherein slogans were raised against the state government and roads were blocked, the official said.

The demonstrations were staged without the necessary permission from authorities and in violation of prohibitory orders issued by the Beed district collector, he said.

"As the agitations were held on the appeal made by Jarange, his name is also included as an accused along with others," the official said.

Mr. Jarange has been demanding the implementation of a draft notification issued by the Maharashtra government last month for issuing certificates to blood relatives of eligible Kunbi Marathas.

The Kunbi (agricultural community) falls under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

Mr. Jarange has been demanding the issuance of Kunbi certificates to "sage soyre" or blood relatives of Kunbi Marathas and a quota for the Maratha community under the OBC grouping.

Mr. Jarange on February 25 announced that he would travel to Mumbai to press for his demands as he accused Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis of blocking the implementation of the draft notification.

Jarange withdraws his indefinite fast after 17 days

Mr. Jarange announced he is withdrawing his 17-day-old fast undertaken over the Maratha quota issue, but insisted he would continue his agitation until the Maharashtra government starts issuing Kunbi caste certificates to extended family members of people already having such documents, thereby allowing them to avail reservation benefits.

Last week, both houses of the State legislature unanimously passed a Bill providing 10% separate reservation for the Maratha community in education and government jobs. Mr. Jarange, sitting on an indefinite hunger strike since February 10 at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, however, insisted on quota for the Marathas under the OBC category and had continued his fast.

“Although I am suspending my agitation (hunger strike) today, there will be 3 to 4 youths who would sit here and fast every day for our demands. I will also visit some villages and explain my stand to them. They could not come to meet me here (at Antarwali Sarati village) because of restrictions imposed by the home department,” he said.

Asked about several police complaints filed against him over the quota stir, the activist appeared unfazed.

“If they want to prosecute me, I have no issues, but (by doing so) they will invite trouble. People would get angry, and the CM and the home minister would face consequences. It is their call now,” he said.