Maratha quota issue | Curfew imposed in Ambad tehsil of Jalna considering law and order situation

Jalna Collector Srikrushna Panchal in the order said Manoj Jarange announced on February 25 that he will go to Mumbai and agitate over his demand of reservation for the Maratha community.

February 26, 2024 11:31 am | Updated 11:31 am IST - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

PTI
Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange. File

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange. File | Photo Credit: ANI

A curfew has been imposed in Ambad taluka of Maharashtra's Jalna district considering the law and order situation in view of the ongoing agitation for Maratha reservation by activist Manoj Jarange, as per an order issued by the district administration.

Jalna Collector Srikrushna Panchal in the order said Mr. Jarange announced on February 25 that he will go to Mumbai and agitate over his demand of reservation for the Maratha community. There is a possibility that people may come to Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna, where the activist has been staging a hunger strike, to stop him (from going to Mumbai).

“Due to the huge crowd, there is a possibility that traffic on Dhule-Mumbai highway and other nearby areas may be affected,” the order mentioned. “Considering the law and order situation, curfew has been imposed in Ambad taluka from Monday midnight till further orders,” the order said.

“Government offices, schools, movement on National Highways, milk distribution, media and hospitals are exempted from this order,” the Collector said. Mr. Jarange on Sunday night left from Antarwali Sarati and reached nearby Bhamberi village.

However, on Monday morning, the protesting activist returned to Antarwali Sarati and started taking medical treatment.

