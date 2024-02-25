Fadnavis trying to kill me, will march right away to his Mumbai home, says Jarange

February 25, 2024 03:33 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST - Mumbai

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on February 25 said he would march to Mumbai and protest outside the residence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who he accused of trying to kill him.

The announcement, made at the end of a speech of more than one hour in Antarwali Sarati in Jalna in which Mr. Jarange made several allegations against Mr. Fadnavis, took his supporters by surprise.

Also read | Implement ordinance or agitation will escalate: Maratha activist

"Some people are being lured and pressured to make false allegations against me. Fadnavis is behind these conspiracies. He wants to kill me. I am ready to march to Sagar bungalow [Fadnavis' official residence in Mumbai's Malabar Hill] right away," Mr. Jarange said.

The announcement led to chaos at the site, where the activist's supporters had gathered in large numbers.

Even as some of them tried to take away his microphone, Mr. Jarange said he would march to Mumbai alone and all he needed was a stick for support.

Hitting back,BJP MLA Nitesh Rane warned Mr. Jarange that he would have to cross a "huge wall of party workers" to reach Mr. Fadnavis, adding that the quota activist was "now reading from a script".

"He should enter politics but he should not stoop low to make such allegations against Fadnavis," Mr. Rane said.

Mumbai BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar said Mr. Jarange's "true face" was now in the open for all to see.

"The Maharashtra government has given 10% reservation to the Maratha community [through a bill passed in the Legislature on February 20]. Why is he continuing to protest? Fadnavis was CM for five years and everyone knows him. His image is not going to be affected by Jarange's allegations," Mr. Bhatkhalkar said.