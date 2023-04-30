Mann Ki Baat special screening for inmates in Chandigarh jail

April 30, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 30 addressed the nation on the 100th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, special arrangements were made for the inmates of the Chandigarh Model Jail to screen the same although they had been a regular audience since 2022.

In January 2022, Deepak Purohit, after assuming charge as the Inspector General (Prisons), Chandigarh, took the initiative to let the inmates listen to the Mann Ki Baat programme.

According to an official statement, most of the inmates revealed that earlier they used to hear speeches of the Prime Minister of India on special occasions like Republic Day or Independence Day. But, it was good to listen to the vision of the Prime Minister for the country through Mann Ki Baat programme as they could stay updated with the latest welfare schemes, and projects meant for them and other initiatives being taken by the government.

Prasar Bharti hosted a special screening of the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat in the Union Territories of Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who is the administrator of Chandigarh as well, said the programme had been completely successful in establishing a strong bond between the government and the people.

In Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Governor Pratap Shukla said the programme was a social dialogue with the objective to create a social asset, which could result in a positive change in society.