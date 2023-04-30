April 30, 2023 11:21 am | Updated 11:49 am IST

In a historic moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 30 addressed the nation at 11 a.m. on the 100th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, noting that the radio broadcast is an expression of the feelings of crores of Indians and it has ensured he is never cut-off from people.

The 30-minute-long 100th episode is also being broadcast live from the United Nations headquarters in New York.

“Mann Ki Baat programme is a reflection of the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of crores of Indians, it is an expression of their feelings,” Mr. Modi said, adding that each episode of the programme has been “special”.

The program has been a festival that celebrates Indian citizens’ positivity, optimism and people’s participation.

“Mann Ki Baat has become my spiritual journey, a journey from ‘me’ to the ‘whole’... just like people worship their deities by offering prasad... for me Mann Ki Baat is a way of devotion,” he said, while remarking that the programme gave him a solution to connect with people.

'Mann Ki Baat' gave me the platform to connect with the people of India: PM @narendramodi#MannKiBaat100pic.twitter.com/DQ8pc4GYnB — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 30, 2023

The Prime Minister remarked that it was emotional and nostalgic thinking about the “heroes” who were mentioned in the programme and who have “made this programme a reality”. “ Mann Ki Baat is an excellent platform for spreading positivity and recognising the grassroot changemakers,” he said.

Mr. Modi said the monthly radio broadcast has become an important medium of learning from others. “This programme has ensured that I am never cut-off from you,” he said.

During the 100th episode, Mr. Modi also had a telephonic conversation with some people who were featured earlier on the broadcast for their unique initiatives.

A special message has been received from @UNESCO Director-General @AAzoulay regarding #MannKiBaat100. She enquired about India's efforts regarding education and cultural preservation. pic.twitter.com/WoAwpyE96m — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 30, 2023

“Today, when we have reached the 100th episode, it is also my wish that we reconnect with their heroes to know about their journey,” the Prime Minister said. He spoke to the person who came up with the idea of the ‘selfie with daughter’ campaign.

“Be it ‘Swachh Bharat’, Khadi or ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, issued raised in Mann Ki Baat became public movements,” Mr. Modi said.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including Union ministers, listened to Mr. Modi’s address at different places as the ruling party went all out to make the 100th episode a mega exercise in public connect.

The BJP had earlier said nearly four lakh venues would be set up for people to listen to the Prime Minister’s broadcast.

In the Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast hosted by Prime Minister Modi, he addresses the people of the country on different issues. It was first aired on October 3, 2014, and is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 a.m. on the entire All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD) network.

Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, Mann Ki Baat is broadcast in 11 foreign languages including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari and Swahili. Mann Ki Baat is being broadcast by more than 500 broadcast centres of All India Radio.

A survey by the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) found out of 890 people associated with the media - journalists, researchers, faculty and students - 76% of respondents believe that Mann Ki Baat has played a significant role in introducing the “real Bharat” to Indian listeners.

On Saturday, the Permanent Mission of India to the UN said in a tweet., “Get ready for a historic moment as the 100th episode of PM Modi’s "Mann Ki Baat" is set to go live on April 30th in Trusteeship Council Chamber at @UN HQ!”

“The 100th episode of Modi’s monthly radio address will air at 11 a.m. IST on April 30, which will be 1:30 a.m. Sunday in New York. The live broadcast of the programme in the early hours of Sunday in the UN headquarters will be historic and unprecedented. It will be aired in the UN’s Trusteeship Council Chamber. #MannKiBaat has become a monthly national tradition, inspiring millions to participate in India’s developmental journey,” the Permanent Mission said.

