Manipur violence | HC directs status quo be maintained at mass burial site

ITLF spokesperson said the MHA assured them that if the burial is postponed the proposed site will be legalised

August 03, 2023 09:24 am | Updated 09:34 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Locals gather near Kuki-Zo community’s houses which were burnt down by miscreants in the violence-hit Manipur, in Imphal on August 1, 2023.

Locals gather near Kuki-Zo community’s houses which were burnt down by miscreants in the violence-hit Manipur, in Imphal on August 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Hours ahead of the planned mass burial of 35 Kuki-Zo people killed in the Manipur conflict, a Bench led by Acting Chief Justice M.V. Muralidharan at a 6 a.m. hearing, directed that status quo be maintained at the proposed burial site in Haolai Khopi village of Churachandpur.

The Manipur High Court directed the State Government and Central Government to ensure the status quo is maintained and said that the Kuki-Zo people are at liberty to apply for an alternate burial site for their people. The court issued notices to the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) and Joint Philanthropic Organizations and posted the matter for hearing on August 9.

Also Read | Explained | What is behind Manipur's widespread unrest?

Meanwhile, ITLF called for burial, saying they have agreed to put it off for five days after requests from Home Minister Amit Shah. They said that the Mizoram CM also requested the same. ITLF spokesperson said the MHA assured them that if the burial is postponed the proposed site will be legalised.

Additional Central security forces have been rushed to the Bishnupur-Churachandpur district boundary in Manipur amid a call by a tribal body for the mass burial of 35 Kuki-Zo community members who were killed since May 3 in the ongoing ethnic violence in the State.

The bodies, including that of three women, preserved with the help of white pumpkins (a traditional practice) and ice slabs, are currently at the Churachandpur District Hospital. There are only nine cold-storage units in the hospital.

