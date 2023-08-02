Security intensified as tribal forum plans mass burial of 35 bodies in Manipur

August 02, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST

Additional Central security forces have been rushed to the Bishnupur-Churachandpur district boundary in Manipur amid a call by a tribal body for the mass burial of 35 Kuki-Zo community members who were killed since May 3 in the ongoing ethnic violence in the State.

The bodies, including that of three women, preserved with the help of white pumpkins (a traditional practice) and ice slabs, are currently at the Churachandpur District Hospital. There are only nine cold-storage units in the hospital.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) had earlier this week announced the mass burial on August 3.

Territorial jurisdiction

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an influential civil society group in Imphal, has said there would be “unwanted consequences” if the burial took place at Torbung Bangla, a government land in the Meitei-dominated Bishnupur district.

The ITLF has said the burial is planned on an open field in S. Boljang village, which falls in Churachandpur district.

There are competing claims about the territorial jurisdiction. While the area falls under the Bishnupur police station, the revenue district is Churachandpur.

The hill areas of Manipur are protected by special provisions under Article 371C of the Constitution.

An ITLF member said they have been verbally asked by the police to cancel the mass burial programme.

The ITLF, however, said in a statement that “if anyone or any group tries to disrupt the event, they will be responsible for consequences”.

A police source said additional columns of the Assam Rifles, the Rapid Action Force, the Central Reserve Police Force and the Army have been mobilised in the area to prevent any kind of violence.

Lying in the foothills, this area has also seen frequent clashes between the two communities and has a considerable presence of Central security forces.

The Centre on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that 150 people had been killed in the ongoing violence since May 3.

Bodies in Imphal

According to a Kuki community leader, there are 60 bodies of members of the community that are lying in two government hospitals in Imphal.

“Other than the 60 unidentified bodies, which are badly decomposed, and faces disfigured, we have been able to identify 10 other bodies. Since we cannot go to Imphal due to security concerns, we were sent photographs in some cases, but are yet to receive any body so that we can perform the last rites,” the member said.