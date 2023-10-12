HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Manipur bans sharing of videos or photos of violence on social media

The Manipur government says it is being used to mobilise agitators, which may aggravate the law and order situation

October 12, 2023 03:29 am | Updated 03:29 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
View of charred remains of a house days after violent clashes in Manipur, on Wednesday. According to Manipur CM N Biren Singh, around 60 people lost their lives, 231 were injured & around 1700 houses burned down in the violence.

View of charred remains of a house days after violent clashes in Manipur, on Wednesday. According to Manipur CM N Biren Singh, around 60 people lost their lives, 231 were injured & around 1700 houses burned down in the violence. | Photo Credit: ANI

Amid the ethnic conflict, the Manipur government on Wednesday banned the spread of videos and pictures depicting violence on social media. 

It noted that it had taken cognisance of reports that such pictures were allegedly being spread to “facilitate and/or to mobilise mobs of agitators and demonstrators, which may aggravate the law and order situation in the State”. 

Violators will be booked and prosecuted without any exceptions, the government said, also encouraging the general public to be aware of such persons and report them to the police with information they might have. 

This comes after small windows of Internet connectivity have often led to the discovery of months-old heinous crimes committed during the ethnic conflict, in several of the cases, leading to reactionary escalation of violence or widespread anti-government protests. 

Manipur has been in the middle of an ethnic conflict between the dominant valley-based Meitei people and the Scheduled Tribe hill-based Kuki-Zomi people since May 3 this year. Around 180 people have been killed in the violence so far.

An order issued by the Home department on Wednesday said such videos and pictures which show harm or injury being caused to persons or damage to public and private properties were being spread through WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, X (Twitter), etc. in addition to bulk SMSs being sent. 

“The State government, after a thorough examination of the matter, has decided to restrain act of spreading such videos/ images/ pictures as a positive step towards bringing normalcy in the State,” the Home department order said. 

It said nobody in the State would be allowed to share any such videos, pictures or materials on any electronic device like mobile phones, laptops, computers, tablets, etc. The government added that if anyone were to be in possession of such materials, they should hand this over to the nearest Superintendent of Police irrespective of jurisdiction for appropriate legal action. 

“Anyone misusing technology for inciting violence/ hatred shall also be dealt with appropriately under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act and Rules and IPC. General public is also advised to beware of such persons and activities and report to the Superintendents of Police of their districts about any such information that they may have,” the order said. 

Related Topics

Manipur / internet

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.