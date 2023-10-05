HamberMenu
Fresh violence in Manipur's Imphal, 2 houses torched

The incident happened in New Keithelmanbi in Patsoi police station area around 10 pm on Wednesday, they said

October 05, 2023 12:04 pm | Updated 12:04 pm IST - Imphal

Fresh violence broke out in Manipur's Imphal West district where at least two houses were set on fire and several rounds of bullets were fired, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened in New Keithelmanbi in Patsoi police station area around 10 pm on Wednesday, they said.

After the attack, the accused fled the spot, triggering tension in the area, they added.

Security forces and fire services personnel brought the blaze under control, police said.

A mob of Meitei women who gathered in the area following the incident was prevented by the security forces from proceeding further, they said.

Additional security has been deployed and the situation is under control, police said.

More than 180 people lost their lives and several hundreds were injured since the ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3, after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

