Man dies of COVID-19 in Indore

A 65-year-old man from Indore died of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the toll due to the illness to two in Madhya Pradesh, according to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore.

Whereas on Friday, a man from Bhopal and two persons from Jabalpur tested positive for the illness. A day before, four persons from Indore and one each from Ujjain and Shivpuri tested positive for the virus.

The count of active cases stands at 27 in the State, said the college and the State Health Department.

Among the new cases, the 42-year-old man from Ujjain who contracted the virus had come in contact with the woman, aged 65, who was the first in the State to succumb to it. Two males aged 41 and 53 and two females aged 14 and 18 tested positive in Indore.

With this Indore, the State’s largest and the most populous city, at present has 12 cases alone, while Bhopal has three cases. Whereas, there are eight cases in Jabalpur district and one each in Gwalior and Khandwa districts and two in Shivpuri district, according to the State Health Bulletin on Friday.

Grappling with spiralling cases, Indore District Collector Lokesh Kumar Jatav declared houses of the cases as ‘epicentres’ and the areas within their 3-km radius as ‘containment areas’, imposing quarantine on every resident there, prohibiting vehicular traffic and screening persons at entry points.

Curfew has been imposed in seven districts, including Chhatarpur, from where the positive case in Gwalior had returned.