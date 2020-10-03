Mamata takes out rally in Kolkata against Hathras rape

The march began at the Birla Planetarium and ended at the Gandhi statue at Mayo Road, about 2 km away.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday took out a rally in the city in protest against the Hathras gang rape case in Uttar Pradesh.

She had hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday and said just as Goddess Sita had to go through ‘Agni Pariksha’ in the Ramayana after being abducted by King Ravana, the Dalit woman who died after being allegedly gang-raped and brutalised in Hathras was cremated in the dead of the night.