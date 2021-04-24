Other States

Madhya Pradesh Cong. MLA Kalawati Bhuria dies of COVID-19

File picture shows medical staff collecting samples of rapid antigen test for Covid-19, at a shopping complex in Bhopal.   | Photo Credit: A.M. Faruqui

Kalawati Bhuria, a Congress MLA in Madhya Pradesh, died at a private hospital here early on Saturday while undergoing treatment for coronavirus, family sources said. She was 49.

Kalawati, who represented Jobat assembly constituency in Alirajpur district, was admitted to Shalby Hospital 12 days ago, the family sources said.

Hospital's medical superintendent Vivek Joshi said that her lungs were 70 per cent infected and she was on ventilator support.

“Her condition deteriorated and she could not be saved”, Dr. Joshi said.

Kalawati was former Union Minister Kantilal Bhuria's niece. She had become a legislator after winning the Jobat seat in 2018.

Several politicians, including state Congress chief Kamal Nath, expressed grief over her death. "The news of the sad demise of Jobat MLA Kalawati Bhuria is very disturbing and shocking. She was an active, gutsy, strong-willed and friendly legislator," Mr.Nath tweeted.

