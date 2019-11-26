Logo, motto introduced for Lokpal

Lokpal Chairman Justice (retired) Pinaki Chandra Ghose on Tuesday launched the new logo for the apex anti-corruption ombudsman. A new motto, “Ma Gridhah Kasyasvidhanam (Do not be greedy for anyone’s wealth)”, was also adopted.

Lokpal members and its functionaries were present on the occasion.

Open competition

Earlier, an open competition was conducted, inviting entries for the logo and the motto. A total of 2,236 entries for the logo and 4,705 entries for the motto were received.

A logo designed by Prashant Mishra, a resident of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, was finally selected.

“The logo symbolises how Lokpal protects and cares for the people of India by establishing justice as per law,” said an official release.

“The logo figuratively symbolises the essence of Lokpal, with the inclusion of shapes such as the ombudsman [Judges’ Bench], the people [three human figures], vigilance [an Ashoka Chakra forming an eye], the law [a shape of book] and the judicial [two tri-color hands placed below, forming a unique balance],” it said.

Suggestions for motto

For the motto, none of suggestions made were found suitable. “The Lokpal has decided its motto/slogan based on their own inputs and discussions held on October 17, 2019,” said the body, adding that the Bench unanimously decided the motto.

The Lokpal became functional after the appointment of its Chairman and members in March.