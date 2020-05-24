Other States

Lockdown casts shadow on Eid celebrations in Kashmir valley

A Kashmiri Muslim prays in the garden of a house while celebrating Eid al-Fitr, the festival marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Kashmir.

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in Kashmir on Sunday were a low-key affair as most of the faithful marked the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan by offering thanksgiving prayers at home in view of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The festival is being celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala on Sunday, while the rest of the country will celebrate Eid on Monday.

No Eid prayers were offered for the second consecutive time in major mosques and shrines of Kashmir as police enforced restrictions in most parts of the valley including Srinagar city, officials said.

People preferred to offer Eid prayers at home — either individually or in small groups comprising family members, the officials said.

However, there have been reports of congregation Eid prayers being offered in mosques located in the interior parts of cities and towns.

Police personnel made announcements early in the morning on public address systems, appealing people not to congregate for Eid prayers as restrictions were still in place as part of the lockdown.

Last year, Eid-ul-Azha prayers could not be offered in Kashmir as authorities had imposed strict curfew in the wake of abrogation of Article 370 and division of then Jammu and Kashmir State into two union territories.

Eid marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan.

