Kalpana Dash, Odisha’s first woman mountaineer, dead

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday condoled the demise of Kalpana Dash, Odisha’s first woman mountaineer, saying it would inspire generations of young women in the State.

Kalpana (50) died after scaling the Mount Everest on Thursday. She had complained breathlessness while descending from the Everest peak. She died near Balcony area.

Kalpana had left for Everest on April 23. She along with Kanchimaya Tamang of Nepal and Liamu Mank of China had conquered the Mt. Everest. Her family members were informed about her death through Whatsapp message. The body of the mountaineer was still in the balcony area. Relatives of Kalpana would travel to Nepal to receive her body.

The woman mountaineer from Odisha had first scaled Mt Everest in 2008. During her decade and half-old career, she had trekked many mountains conquering peaks in Europe, America and Australia, besides India.

“I am saddened to learn about the demise of Kalpana Dash while descending from Mt. Everest. Her legacy in mountaineering will inspire generations of young women in the State,” said Mr Patnaik expressing condolences to the bereaved family.