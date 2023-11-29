HamberMenu
Jarange accuses Bhujbal of creating rift, disturbing peace

He asked if the provocative language used at Mr. Bhujbal’s rallies was the policy of the Eknath Shinde government on the Maratha reservation

November 29, 2023 03:05 am | Updated 03:05 am IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil.

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil. | Photo Credit: PTI

Pro-Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Tuesday accused Maharashtra Minister and prominent OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal of creating a rift among various communities.

ALSO READ
Why are the Marathas mobilising now?

He asked if the provocative language used at Mr. Bhujbal’s rallies was the policy of the Eknath Shinde government on the Maratha reservation.

Stating that irrespective of the Maharashtra government’s stand on Mr. Bhujbal, the Marathas would ensure they get the reservation, Mr. Patil said that the Minister was disturbing the peace in society.

Meanwhile, deputy chairperson of the State Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe said on Tuesday that the Maratha reservation issue will be discussed during the Winter Session of the Maharashtra legislature, which will start in Nagpur on December 7.

