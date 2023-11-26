HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | Maratha reservation stir | What are its implications of the OBC backlash?

Maratha reservation stir | What are its implications of the OBC backlash?

In this episode of Talking Politics, we discuss the implications of the OBC backlash over the Maratha reservation stir and its impact on the domestic politics of the state.

November 26, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

OBC leader and Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal took issue with Maratha leader Jarange-Patil’s stance over the OBC quota on November 24, 2023. He said the Maratha community should not be given reservation from the other backward class (OBC) category. He wanted to know how paperwork proving Marathas were Kunbi OBCs were being discovered all of a sudden.

The NCP leader, a bitter adversary and the most vocal opponent of Mr. Jarange-Patil, alleged that the quota activist’s pressure tactics had resulted in an atmosphere of fear across the State, to which even the State government was succumbing.

In this episode of Talking Politics, we discuss the implications of the OBC backlash over the Maratha quota stir and its impact on the domestic politics of the state.

Also Read: How can you transform Marathas into Kunbis: NCP leader Bhujbal

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: K. Rajashree Das and Yuvasree S

Related Topics

Maharashtra / India / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.