Maratha reservation stir | What are its implications of the OBC backlash?

November 26, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST

OBC leader and Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal took issue with Maratha leader Jarange-Patil’s stance over the OBC quota on November 24, 2023. He said the Maratha community should not be given reservation from the other backward class (OBC) category. He wanted to know how paperwork proving Marathas were Kunbi OBCs were being discovered all of a sudden.

The NCP leader, a bitter adversary and the most vocal opponent of Mr. Jarange-Patil, alleged that the quota activist’s pressure tactics had resulted in an atmosphere of fear across the State, to which even the State government was succumbing.

In this episode of Talking Politics, we discuss the implications of the OBC backlash over the Maratha quota stir and its impact on the domestic politics of the state.

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: K. Rajashree Das and Yuvasree S