Islamic State-linked ‘Amaq’ releases video of Srinagar attack

The 40-second video showed the attacker, filming with a body camera and carrying a pistol, coming close to a stationed police vehicle and opening fire from close range in Srinagar’s Lal Bazaar.

Policemen pay tribute to ASI Mushtaq Ahmad, who was killed in a militant attack at Lal Bazar, during his wreath laying ceremony at District Police Lines, in Srinagar, on July 12, 2022. | Photo Credit: S. Irfan

The 40-second video showed the attacker, filming with a body camera and carrying a pistol, coming close to a stationed police vehicle and opening fire from close range in Srinagar’s Lal Bazaar.

Amaq, an online propaganda portal linked to the Islamic State (IS), on July 13, released a purported video online where an attacker aims at policemen from a close range apparently in Srinagar’s Lal Bazaar area. A militant attack had left one police officer dead and two others injured on Tuesday (July 12) evening.

The Islamic State after Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi

The 40-second video showed the attacker, filming with a body camera and carrying a pistol, coming close to a stationed police vehicle and opening fire from close range in Srinagar’s Lal Bazaar. The attacker first showered bullets at a policeman and later opened indiscriminate fire on the vehicle from the sides. He changes the magazine and fires upon another policeman under a Chinar tree. In between several gunshots from an automatic rifle could also be heard in the video.

The attacker raises slogans such as ‘Allah-o-Akbar and ‘Lailaha-ilalaah’ while he opens fire on the policemen. The video claimed that the attack filmed on camera was the same that took place around 7 p.m. near G.D Goenka Public School in Lal Bazar area of Srinagar. One assistant sub-inspector Mushtaq Ahmad was killed in the attack.

The police had said top officers “continued to work to establish the full circumstances of the terror crime”. Preliminary reports suggested that the attackers came on a two-wheeler. However, the police could not immediately confirm the number of attackers involved in the attack and their identities and affiliations.