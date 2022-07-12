Police officer killed, 2 injured in Srinagar militant attack

There is a heightened security in Kashmir due to the ongoing Amarnath yatra

J&K Police’s Special Operation Group (SOG) personnel cordon off the area after the militant attack in Srinagar. | Photo Credit: PTI

A police officer was killed and two others were injured in a militant attack in Srinagar city on Tuesday evening.

“Terrorists fired upon a police naka party at Lal Bazar area of Srinagar city. Three police personnel were injured and they have been shifted to hospital,” police said.

One of the injured policemen, identified as assistant sub-inspector Mushtaq Ahmad, succumbed to his injuries. “The other two injured personnel are being treated,” they said.

There is a heightened security in Kashmir due to the ongoing Amarnath yatra. Habbal Crossing, which is just 2.5 km from the attack site, is one of the key routes for pilgrims to reach the Baltal camp in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal area. Police have set up multiple checkpoints in and around Lal Bazaar area and the movement of two-wheelers was being monitored closely amid Eid celebrations in the city.